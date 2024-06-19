M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,774,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,767,900 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

