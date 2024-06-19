Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUR opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

