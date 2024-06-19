Napatree Capital LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of V stock opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.98 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

