Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $276.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 32.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.