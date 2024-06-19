Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

