Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $674.78 and last traded at $672.35. 926,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,021,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.64. The company has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

