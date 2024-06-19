Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

