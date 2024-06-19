Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
