New Found Gold Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (CVE:NFG)

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Found Gold in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.

Shares of NFG opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$814.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70. New Found Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$6.93.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

