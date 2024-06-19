New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Trading Up 1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.86. 6,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

