Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

