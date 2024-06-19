Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,087 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,032,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

