Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 509 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $353.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

