Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Axos Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

