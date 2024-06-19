Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $170,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

