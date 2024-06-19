Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $8,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $241,572,000 after acquiring an additional 407,134 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 269,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.