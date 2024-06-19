Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $256.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 369.24%.

Insider Activity at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

