Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PAAS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

