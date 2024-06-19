Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UWM by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UWM by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in UWM by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $693.90 million, a PE ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.65.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UWMC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

