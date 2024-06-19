Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

