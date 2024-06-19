Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $250,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,474,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $784.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $775.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $791.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

