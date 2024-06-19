Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Company Profile



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

