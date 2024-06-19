Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

