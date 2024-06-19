Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

