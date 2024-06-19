Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average is $134.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

