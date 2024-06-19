Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after acquiring an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

