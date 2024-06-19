Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,112 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

