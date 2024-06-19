Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

