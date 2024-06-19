Newmont (TSE:NGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NGT stock opened at C$57.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$39.96 and a twelve month high of C$60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.44.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 4.5226562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

