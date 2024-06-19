News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,434 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in News were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $139,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $43,928,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

