NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Up 0.8%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.77 and last traded at C$18.75. Approximately 19,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 48,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.60.
NEXON Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.46.
About NEXON
NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.
