NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Christian D. Gates Sells 4,049 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $29,436.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 820,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,204.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NN stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. Research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextNav by 9.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NextNav by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NextNav by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 31.0% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NextNav by 25.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

