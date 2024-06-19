NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Christian D. Gates Sells 4,049 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $29,436.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 820,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,204.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NextNav Price Performance
Shares of NN stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. Research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
