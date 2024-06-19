NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Sells $25,372.30 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,372.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NextNav Stock Performance
NN stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
