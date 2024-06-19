NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 0.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 11,195,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 56,044,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

