NiSource’s (NI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NI. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

