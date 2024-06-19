Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,282 shares of company stock worth $1,067,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $138.15.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

