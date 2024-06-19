Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,603 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 605.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $435.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.86 and its 200 day moving average is $430.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

