Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 69,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 124,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

WES opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

