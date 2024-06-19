Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 9,037 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $435.00 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $436.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.44 and a 200-day moving average of $376.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

