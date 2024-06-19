Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,002,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $182.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

