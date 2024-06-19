Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

