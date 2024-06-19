Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $11.08 Million Position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of CorMedix worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.73.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

