Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,557 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 88.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

