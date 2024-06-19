Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 274.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CLSA raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Futu Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

