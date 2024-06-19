Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 109,708 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Shares of SE stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.60 and a beta of 1.53. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $76.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

