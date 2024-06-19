Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

