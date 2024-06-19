Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,240 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Perficient worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perficient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 952,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,687,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,474,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

