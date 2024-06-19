Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. PROS’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

