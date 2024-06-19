Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Hut 8 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

