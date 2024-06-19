Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

