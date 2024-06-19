Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $6.41 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,654,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 146,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $235.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,356. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.